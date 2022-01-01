About this product
LEUNE Gem Drops are crafted with Full-Spectrum, Solventless Rosin and Real Fruit Extract. Fresh juicy pineapple notes balanced by a hint of heat. The vibe is intended to transcend you from the noise of everyday life to a tranquil and serene state. With a 2:2:1 THC:CBD:CBG ratio, these Pineapple Jalapeño gemmies offer a unique and well-rounded edible experience.
Ingredients: Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Cannabis Rosin and Cannabinoid Isolate, Pineapple Extract, Natural Flavors, Jalapeno Extract, Propylene glycol, Turmeric, Sunflower Oil.
Dietary information: Vegan and Gluten-Free.
LEUNE
LEUNE is a California born lifestyle brand forged on the principle of transcending the narrative of cannabis culture. Honoring a 3.0 consumer who knows that ‘getting high’ only begins to tell the story of what the plant truly represents, LEUNE is interested in elevating the conversation around cannabis. Through high aesthetic and uncompromising quality standards, we aim to create the new ideals for the industry. LEUNE is proudly owned and operated by a WOC.