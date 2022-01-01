About this product
LEUNE Gem Drops are crafted with Full-Spectrum, Solventless Rosin and Real Fruit Extract. For a jovial game night at home or glitzy evening on the town, Sol Berry is your go-to for a social, well-balanced high. Sweet meets tart alongside a boost of B complex. These 5mg THC Strawberry Rhubarb gummies sparkle, offering an even-keeled, hybrid experience while dancing the night away. 5mg THC per serving, 20 servings and 100mg THC total.
Ingredients: Agave Syrup, Cane Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Cannabis Rosin, Cyanocobalamin, Folic Acid, Strawberry Extract, Natural Flavor, Beet, Vegetable Glycerin, Sunflower Oil.
Dietary information: Vegan and Gluten-Free.
About this brand
LEUNE
LEUNE is a California born lifestyle brand forged on the principle of transcending the narrative of cannabis culture. Honoring a 3.0 consumer who knows that ‘getting high’ only begins to tell the story of what the plant truly represents, LEUNE is interested in elevating the conversation around cannabis. Through high aesthetic and uncompromising quality standards, we aim to create the new ideals for the industry. LEUNE is proudly owned and operated by a WOC.