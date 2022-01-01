About this product
Sol Berry lives up to its name: this flower has the full sun-kissed sweetness of strawberry, complimented by a tart rhubarb to
balance it out. The vibe is perfect for coasting: a well-balanced effect that brings on the best of happy-meets-chill. This pre-roll is rolled with love and nothing but clean, honestly grown California flower. Contains a single 0.6g preroll.
balance it out. The vibe is perfect for coasting: a well-balanced effect that brings on the best of happy-meets-chill. This pre-roll is rolled with love and nothing but clean, honestly grown California flower. Contains a single 0.6g preroll.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
LEUNE
LEUNE is a California born lifestyle brand forged on the principle of transcending the narrative of cannabis culture. Honoring a 3.0 consumer who knows that ‘getting high’ only begins to tell the story of what the plant truly represents, LEUNE is interested in elevating the conversation around cannabis. Through high aesthetic and uncompromising quality standards, we aim to create the new ideals for the industry. LEUNE is proudly owned and operated by a WOC.