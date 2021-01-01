About this product
Laptop Backpack with a lockable stash side pocket
Bag Size: Close 17.3"X 13.9" X 1" / Open 20"X 13.9" X 1"
Comes with a TSA metal combination lock
Outer Fabric: 100% Polyester Heavy Duty
Lining: 100% Polyester
Front pocket with extra thick waterproof zipper
Side pocket with extra thick waterproof zipper
Exploring the fusion of urban design with premium craftsmanship, our goal is to provide an aesthetically pleasing element to the standard locking smell proof bag. Finally, you can enjoy a chic accessory that has you covered every time you leave the house.
About this brand
Level 1620
Here at level 1620 we are committed to design and produce premium quality fashion items for the cannabis community around the world.