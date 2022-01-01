About this product
For those times when you need the focus and energy to make it through your day, Boost’s precisely combined highly functional cannabinoids may provide the powerful effect you desire. Each tablet contains 20 mg delta-9 THC, 7 mg THCv, 3 mg CBG, and 2 mg of THCa that take effect in 30–90 minutes, with a duration of 3–6 hours. Don’t assume your normal edible dose is your Protab+ dose. Start with half or one, and then work up from there. LEVEL tablets are scored to be easily split in half.
LEVEL is a science-driven cannabis company on the cutting edge of cannabinoid research and innovation that is passionate about helping to guide humans with the information and products they need in order to make informed decisions and take action. The vast majority of cannabis products on the market only contain delta-9 THC and/or CBD. Our product lineup offers unique formulations with high concentrations of rare cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, THCA, THCV, and delta-8 THC. This allows us to offer unique effects that may help with sleep, achieve focus, mitigate undesirable effects from over-indulgence, or aid people with engaging socially.