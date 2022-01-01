For those times when you need the focus and energy to make it through your day, Boost’s precisely combined highly functional cannabinoids may provide the powerful effect you desire. Each tablet contains 20 mg delta-9 THC, 7 mg THCv, 3 mg CBG, and 2 mg of THCa that take effect in 30–90 minutes, with a duration of 3–6 hours. Don’t assume your normal edible dose is your Protab+ dose. Start with half or one, and then work up from there. LEVEL tablets are scored to be easily split in half.