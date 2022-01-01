Harnessing the synergy between CBD and ∆9 THC, the LEVEL 1:1 Protab provides a balanced, euphoric high, decreasing the intensity that sometimes occurs when using ∆9 THC by itself. This classic 1:1 ratio of CBD and ∆9 THC is one of the most popular formulations due to the entourage effect produced by these two popular cannabinoids. Each extra-strength tablet contains 12.5 mg of CBD and 12.5 mg of THC with 10 tablets to a box for a total of 250 mg. The Protab is intended to be swallowed with liquid, takes effect in 30–90 minutes, with a duration of 3–6 hours. Should you want to consume a lighter dose, they’re scored so you can easily split one in half.