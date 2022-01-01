Experience relaxation at an entirely new level and slip into a restful night’s sleep with the LEVEL Lights Out Protab+. Formulated by precisely combining highly functional cannabinoids, each powerful effects-based tablet contains 20 mg delta-9 THC, 5 mg CBN, 5 mg delta-8 THC, 2 mg THCa, and 2 mg CBG that take effect in 30–90 minutes, with a duration of 3–6 hours. Don’t assume your normal edible dose is your Protab+ dose. Start with half or one, and then work up from there. LEVEL tablets are scored to be easily split in half.