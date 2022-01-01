About this product
Sore from a recent workout or need help managing pain or discomfort? The LEVEL Recover Protab+ may provide the relief you’re seeking. Each extra-strength tablet is formulated by precisely combining highly functional cannabinoids that contain 10 mg THCa, 10 mg CBDa, 5 mg CBG, and 3 mg CBC to help you rest, recover, and carry on. Onset takes 30–90 minutes, with a duration of 3–6 hours. Don’t assume your normal edible dose is your Protab+ dose. Start with half or one, and then work up from there. LEVEL tablets are scored to be easily split in half.
About this brand
LEVEL
LEVEL is a science-driven cannabis company on the cutting edge of cannabinoid research and innovation that is passionate about helping to guide humans with the information and products they need in order to make informed decisions and take action. The vast majority of cannabis products on the market only contain delta-9 THC and/or CBD. Our product lineup offers unique formulations with high concentrations of rare cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, THCA, THCV, and delta-8 THC. This allows us to offer unique effects that may help with sleep, achieve focus, mitigate undesirable effects from over-indulgence, or aid people with engaging socially.