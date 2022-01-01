Sore from a recent workout or need help managing pain or discomfort? The LEVEL Recover Protab+ may provide the relief you’re seeking. Each extra-strength tablet is formulated by precisely combining highly functional cannabinoids that contain 10 mg THCa, 10 mg CBDa, 5 mg CBG, and 3 mg CBC to help you rest, recover, and carry on. Onset takes 30–90 minutes, with a duration of 3–6 hours. Don’t assume your normal edible dose is your Protab+ dose. Start with half or one, and then work up from there. LEVEL tablets are scored to be easily split in half.