Relieve anxiety and take the edge off mental and physical stress with the LEVEL CBD Protab 100™. This professional-strength swallowable tablet contains 100 mg of CBD and may help promote a sense of calm, managing pain, or settle into sleep. Designed for those who require a very high dose, the Protab 100 takes effect in 30–90 minutes, with a duration of 3–6 hours. Should you want to consume a lighter dose, they’re scored so you can easily split one in half.