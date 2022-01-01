Available in a convenient, affordable 4-Pack, the LEVEL 1:1 CBD:THC Protab provides a balanced, euphoric high, decreasing the intensity that sometimes occurs when using Delta-9 THC by itself. Perfect for just about everything, they also make for a great gift. Each extra-strength tablet contains 12.5 mg of CBD and 12.5 mg of THC and takes effect in 30–90 minutes, with a duration of 3–6 hours. Should you want to consume a lighter dose, they’re scored so you can easily split one in half.