Kick back and relax with the ultra-relaxing effects of our Indica Protab 100. This professional-strength swallowable tablet contains 100 mg of THC and is perfect for taking your spa day to the next level or settling into sleep. Designed for those who require a very high dose, the Protab 100 takes effect in 30–90 minutes, with a duration of 3–6 hours. Should you want to consume a lighter dose, they’re scored so you can easily split one in half.