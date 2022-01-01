Want to give the Protab 100 a try before you purchase a 10-pack? Now you can with the Sativa Protab 100 single pack. Each pack contains one 100 mg professional-strength swallowable tablet that’s perfect for powering through to-do lists or extra-long hikes. Designed for those who require a very high dose, the Protab 100 takes effect in 30–90 minutes, with a duration of 3–6 hours. Should you wish to consume a lighter dose, they’re scored so you can easily split one in half.