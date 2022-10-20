About this product
Levitate gummies are produced in small batches to ensure quality and precision when it comes to dosage as well as flavor. With a light sugar coating, these gummies are infused with cannabis and natural fruit essence.
About this brand
Levitate Confections
Levitate is a confections company designed to provide high quality cannabis infused candies with precise dosing and delectable flavors.
State License(s)
AU-P-000101