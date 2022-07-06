A Rainbow Sherbet Hybrid cart, that is sure to impress the most avid cart user.
Levitate carts are made with the highest quality distillate oil, terpenes, and hardware. Our carts always test high (80% or more) and come in a variety of refreshing flavors. Levitate your day, with our new carts.
