New! LĒVO Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix



• Designed specifically to work with infused oil & butter

• Certified Kosher

• All natural, no preservatives

• Real chocolate chips

• Can be made vegan with egg substitute

• Add 1/2 cup of your own infused oil

• Yields 24 cookies

• Made in facility that also processes egg, milk, soy, tree nuts

• Works with all oils and butters



Elevate your cookies with this #LEVOmade mix designed specifically for infused oil.



Dry Mix Ingredients (vegan), 17.5oz:

Unbleached Wheat Flour, Chocolate Chips (sugar, chocolate liquor, cocoa butter, soy lecithin [an emulsifier], vanilla), Sugar, Brown Sugar (sugar, molasses), Natural Flavors, Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt, Baking Powder (sodium acid pyrophosphate, sodium bicarbonate, corn starch, monocalcium phosphate).



Wet Ingredients you'll need at home:

1 egg (or egg substitute), 1/2 cup infused butter, ghee, or oil



Bake for 10-12 min at 350°. Full recipe directions are labeled on the package.

We do not accept returns on food items.