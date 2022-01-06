About this product
The Wake & Bake Kit you need: LĒVO Confetti Birthday Pancake & Waffle Mix plus Coconut & Avocado Infusion Oil, Red Herb Block Tray, and Infusion Sprayer.
• Designed specifically to work with infused oil & butter
• Certified Kosher, Non-GMO
• All natural sprinkles
• No synthetic colors or flavors
• Makes both waffles or pancakes with sprinkles inside
• Super easy to make, just mix & cook
• Add 1 tablespoon of your own infused oil per 1 cup box mix, stored in the herb block tray
• Spray your pancakes with infused oil for extra potency
• Makes a great gift for the infüsiast in your life - or yourself!
• Made in a facility that also processes egg, milk, soy, tree nuts
• Works with all oils and butters
About this brand
LEVO Oil
LĒVO Takes The Confusion Out Of Infusion. At the touch of a button, LĒVO unleashes the deliciousness of at-home herbal creations, smartly infusing your oils, butters, honeys, milks, and more with essential flavors and nutrients. It’s simple to use, intelligent, and mess-free.