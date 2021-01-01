Liberty Reach by BMF
Liberty Reach Pre-Roll Mason Jar - Bulk Size
About this product
Dazzle the next special event with this Liberty Reach collector's item - a sleek mason jar filled with indoor, in-house flower pre-rolls! Conveniently comes with a handle for easy transport, be the life of the party and choose any one strain per jar to keep any crowd going throughout the night. Comes in 7g and 14g sizes. Available in Washington.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!