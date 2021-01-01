About this product

This Broad Spectrum THC-free Hemp Extract in our REFRESH 300mg tincture not only contains all of the wonderful naturally occurring cannabinoids to provide the body with what it needs, it is 100% bio-available! We have made dosing simple to understand and with our nano-emulsification of our CBD, you can rest assured that your body truly absorbs the 10mg a dose of CBD within minutes, not hours.



There are a great deal of good and reputable CBD companies on the market. Like them, we too start at the source of US. and registered hemp farms. From farm to bottle, our all-natural Broad Spectrum CBD is extracted via the ever popular and environmentally friendly co2 extraction systems. But then it goes a bit further, through winterization and distillation process where all unnecessary and and un-digestible components (like chlorophyll and waxes) are removed. This is when it no longer remains an oil and has no levels of THC. After the initial extraction process is complete, other beneficial terpenes are re-infused resulting in a broad spectrum CBD extract. Many other companies follow this same procedure, but will then infuse this pure extract into fractionated coconut oil, MCT oil, grape seed oil or hemp seed oil. Fat carriers, often referred to as liposomal delivery, is known as a bioavailable carrier. However, it still results in going through the digestive system and process. Sublingual administration (beneath the tongue) helps improve this, but saliva build up simply washes the oil down the throat and into the GI track. Many companies claim nano-emulsification of their oil based CBD to break down the oil into nano-sized particles small enough to absorb into the blood stream. This is a valiant attempt, but pointless as the CBD extract itself may be able to be nano-sized small enough to absorb, but when infused into a fat based oil, that oil cannot be broken down to any nano size small enough to absorb into the body. It's physiologically impossible.



That's where lÍfapure has stepped in and introduced our proprietary nano-emulsion technology of embedding uniform nano-sized cbd particles with stable ultra-purified micro clusters of water. The result? The most advanced cellular hydration (absorption) and bioavailable cbd delivery possible without injections.



We often refer to our CBD as CBD Nectar. That is because we have continued the process by using all-natural thickeners and preservatives to stabilize and ensure freshness of your CBD. And, so that when you are dispensing your CBD from the pipette, it does not drop out too quickly like water, but slowly and accurately so you can count each precious milligram of CBD.



Oh, and did we mention that our CBD Nectars are 100% water-soluble? There is absolutely NO need to waste money on expensive CBD water, even if that bottle of CBD water was nano emulsified. Prices can range from $7-$10 for a 25mg CBD water bottle. Compare that to our price of $2.50 each 25mg of CBD from our tincture. And CBD infused coffee? Horrible absorption, horrible price per MG of CBD for each cup makes CBD infused coffee a complete joke. Instead, enjoy CBD in ANY of your favorite beverages.



Tired of trying to literally FORCE CBD oil into your pets mouth? Try our 100% water-soluble CBD nectar instead! Oil and water do not mix, obviously. And pets always have to DRINK! They will not be able to tell or sense ANY flavor alteration if you mix our highly absorbable CBD into their water. Not only will your pet actually consume CBD happily, they will absorb it faster, and the onset will be within minutes!



Our CBD Nectar comes in 4 tincture strengths and in unflavored (which naturally tastes sweet) or Vanilla:



-REFRESH containing 300mg of nano CBD nectar in a 30mL tincture. There are 30 servings and 10mg of CBD for each highly absorbable and bioavailable dose.

-BALANCE containing 750mg of nano CBD nectar in a 30mL tincture. There are 30 servings and 25mg of CBD for each highly absorbable and bioavailable dose.

-RELIEVE containing 1500mg of nano CBD nectar in a 30mL tincture. There are 30 servings and 50mg of CBD for each highly absorbable and bioavailable dose.

-RELIEVE+ containing 2500mg of nano CBD nectar in a 30mL tincture. There are 30 servings and 83mg of CBD for each highly absorbable and bioavailable dose.