Life Bloom Organics

99% Pure CBD Wellness Intra Oral Spray

Find yourself looking for a boost? Energize naturally with our wellness formula. Extracted from organic hemp, our CBD is delivered through our innovative intra-oral spray, designed to deliver the balance you need, faster.
Use our innovative oral spray to add an all natural, healthy boost to your day. Discover the feeling that only CBD can deliver.

Nano CBD Formula (Hemp Extracted)
120mg of CBD per bottle
Accurate micro-dosing of 1mg CBD per spray
Other ingredients: Natural Stevia Extract, Spearmint, MCT Oil
No THC
Non-GMO
Water-based, alcohol-free formula
CBD Certificate of Analysis
Handy 8ml travel size spray bottlele
14 Day Supply (based on 2-4 sprays twice daily)
2 Year Shelf Life
