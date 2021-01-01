About this product

Find yourself looking for a boost? Energize naturally with our wellness formula. Extracted from organic hemp, our CBD is delivered through our innovative intra-oral spray, designed to deliver the balance you need, faster.

Use our innovative oral spray to add an all natural, healthy boost to your day. Discover the feeling that only CBD can deliver.



Nano CBD Formula (Hemp Extracted)

120mg of CBD per bottle

Accurate micro-dosing of 1mg CBD per spray

Other ingredients: Natural Stevia Extract, Spearmint, MCT Oil

No THC

Non-GMO

Water-based, alcohol-free formula

CBD Certificate of Analysis

Handy 8ml travel size spray bottlele

14 Day Supply (based on 2-4 sprays twice daily)

2 Year Shelf Life