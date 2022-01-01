About this product
Life with Canna Pain Relief CBD Salve has a natural menthol scent for a pleasant experience. Soothing muscles and easing pain away in just a couple of applications per day. For best results use daily. Great for inflammation, joints pain, arthritis, muscle aches, and more!
Mild Natural scent
2 oz jar packed with 250mg of full spectrum CBD
Menthol & Camphor for immediate cooling sensation
Third-party Lab tested
