Grinders are a prime example of a product that had not changed in over a century and could be vastly improved. We knew developing the next generation grinder wasn't going to be a walk in the park, we did and did it very well. We agreed from the beginning that manufacturing responsibly was important to us. We chose to manufacture the grinder entirely in Canada, as an investment in our product, environment, and communities. Join us in supporting the use of recycled materials, safe working conditions, fair wages and products that last a lifetime.