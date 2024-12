• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Cherry Apple Z x Big Apple is a captivating fusion of flavors, effects, and terpenes. The flavor profile combines the sweet and fruity notes of Cherry Apple Zwith the delectable flavors of Big Apple. This combination creates a mouthwatering taste experience that harmoniously blends elements of cherries, tropical fruits, and the warm undertones of apples. In terms of effects, Cherry Apple Z x Big Apple offers a well-rounded and enjoyable high. Cherry Apple Z is known for its potential relaxation, euphoria, and mood elevation, while the addition of Big Apple adds a soothing and calming element.

