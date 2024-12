• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Gelato 41 is a delightful taste experience with a complex blend of sweet and dessert-like flavors complemented by hints of mint and earthiness. The effects are typically characterized by a combination of relaxation and euphoria. Gelato 41 induces a sense of calmness and happiness, while also promoting creativity and an uplifted mental state. Gelato 41 is known to have high levels of myrcene, contributing to its herbal and earthy aroma. Gelato 41 delivers a well-rounded cannabis experience with its exceptional flavor, potent effects, and unique terpene profile.

