• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Gelato Fuel infused with Kush Mintz live resin offers a fusion of Gelato Fuel's sweet and dessert-like taste with hints of fuel-like undertones, complemented by the minty and herbal notes of Kush Mintz. The resulting flavor experience is unique and complex. Gelato Fuel is known for its uplifting and creative effects, while Kush Mintz is recognized for its relaxing and calming properties. The combination of Gelato Fuel cannabis flower infused with Kush Mintz live resin offers a potential blend of flavors, effects, and terpenes for a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience.

