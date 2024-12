• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



The flavor profile is a unique blend of Gelatti's sweet and dessert-like taste with hints of creamy vanilla and sugary dough, enhanced by the distinctive floral and earthy notes of Black Orchid. This fusion creates a flavorful experience that is both indulgent and captivating. In terms of effects, this combination may provide a well-balanced and potent high. Gelatti is known for its uplifting and euphoric effects, promoting a sense of happiness and relaxation. Black Orchid offers a potential blend of calming and sedative properties, contributing to a soothing and tranquil experience.

