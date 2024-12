• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Georgia Pie offers a sweet and dessert-like taste, reminiscent of freshly baked goods with hints of nuttiness and earthiness. The strain's effects are known to be powerful, providing a combination of relaxation and euphoria. Georgia Pie often induces a sense of calmness and upliftment, making it suitable for relaxation or social settings. It contains caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene. Caryophyllene adds a spicy and peppery undertone, while limonene contributes a citrusy aroma and potential mood-enhancing properties. Myrcene brings herbal and earthy notes to the strain. Georgia Pie offers a delectable flavor experience and a well-rounded effect.

