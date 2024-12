• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Hollywood OG x Orange Banana offers a captivating combination of flavors, effects, and terpenes. The flavor profile combines the robust and earthy essence of Hollywood OG with the tropical sweetness of Orange Banana, creating a delightful taste experience. The effects are potent and well-rounded, providing relaxation and tranquility while potentially uplifting the mood and inspiring creativity. Terpenes such as myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene contribute to the herbal, spicy, and citrusy aromas. Overall, Hollywood OG x Orange Banana delivers a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with a blend of robust earthiness, tropical sweetness, balanced effects, and a diverse terpene profile.

read more