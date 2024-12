• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Hollywood OG x Orangez combines the earthy and piney undertones of Hollywood OG with the bright and citrusy essence of Orangez, resulting in a delightful and invigorating taste experience. This combination offers a harmonious fusion of herbal and citrus flavors with a hint of skunkiness. Hollywood OG is known for its potential relaxation, euphoria, and calming effects, while Orangez adds an uplifting and energizing element. Terpenes such as limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene contribute to the citrusy, fruity, and herbal aromas.

