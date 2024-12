• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Kush Mintz infused with Lemon Z live resin offers a flavor profile of minty and herbal notes from Kush Mintz with a citrusy and zesty taste from Lemon Z. The resulting flavor experience can be refreshing and invigorating. This combination may provide a well-rounded high. Kush Mintz is known for its relaxing and calming properties, while Lemon Z tends to offer uplifting and mood-enhancing effects. The infusion of live resin adds potency to the experience.

read more