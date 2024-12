• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



LA OG infused with Pineapple OG brings together the classic and earthy notes of LA OG with the tropical and fruity essence of Pineapple OG. The flavor profile is a delightful blend of pungent earthiness with sweet and tangy pineapple undertones. The relaxing and calming effects of LA OG are complemented by the potential uplifting and mood-enhancing properties of Pineapple OG. Terpenes such as myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene contribute to the strain's earthy, piney, and fruity aromas.

