• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Lemonade x White Gelato combines the tangy and citrusy notes of Lemonade with the creamy and sweet essence of White Gelato. The flavor profile offers a refreshing burst of lemon accompanied by hints of creamy sweetness. In terms of effects, Lemonade x White Gelato provides a well-rounded and enjoyable high. The uplifting and energizing effects of Lemonade are complemented by the potential relaxation and euphoria of White Gelato. Terpenes such as limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene contribute to the citrusy, fruity, and earthy aromas.

