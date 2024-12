• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Oak OG flower infused with Orange Banana live resin brings a captivating blend of earthy and woody flavors complemented by tropical sweetness. The effects are relaxing and calming, promoting a sense of tranquility, with a potential uplifted mood and creative stimulation. Terpenes like myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene, and ocimene contribute to the herbal, spicy, citrusy, and floral notes. Overall, it provides a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with a tropical and earthy twist.

