• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



OG Kush x Gush Mintz’s flavor profile marries the earthy and piney undertones of OG Kush with the sweet and minty essence of Gush Mintz, resulting in a captivating and refreshing taste experience. This combination offers a harmonious blend of herbal and mint flavors with a touch of skunkiness. In terms of effects, OG Kush x Gush Mintz delivers a well-rounded and enjoyable high. OG Kush is known for its relaxation, euphoric, and uplifting effects, while the addition of Gush Mintz brings a soothing and calming element. Terpenes such as myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene may contribute to the herbal, citrusy, and spicy aromas

