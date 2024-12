• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



OG Kush x Kush Mintz brings together the classic and iconic OG Kush with the refreshing and minty notes of Kush Mintz. The flavor profile is a fusion of earthy, piney, and fuel-like undertones accompanied by a cool and refreshing minty finish. In terms of effects, OG Kush x Kush Mintz offers a potent and well-rounded experience. The legendary OG Kush contributes its potential for relaxation, euphoria, and stress relief, while the addition of Kush Mintz brings a soothing and calming effect.

