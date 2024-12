• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



OG Kush is an iconic and widely recognized cannabis strain that has gained a reputation for its distinct aroma and potent effects. It boasts an earthy and woody flavor profile with hints of citrus and spice, creating a unique and memorable taste experience. The effects of OG Kush are typically characterized by a combination of relaxation and euphoria. It is known to induce a deeply calming and soothing high, melting away stress and tension. OG Kush is often favored by both recreational and medicinal users for its potential to alleviate pain, promote sleep, and uplift the mood. With its rich flavor and powerful effects, OG Kush has solidified its status as a classic strain that continues to captivate cannabis enthusiasts worldwide.

