• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



OZK flower infused with Melonz live resin offers a tantalizing flavor profile that is a delightful blend of OZK's earthy and piney taste with the refreshing and sweet essence of various melons. This fusion results in a mouthwatering experience that combines notes of watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, or other melon varieties. OZK is known for its uplifting and euphoric effects, offering an energizing and creative experience. The infusion of Melonz live resin could enhance relaxation and potentially contribute to mood enhancement.

