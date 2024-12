• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Papaya x Big Apple blends the tropical sweetness of Papaya with the crisp and tangy essence of Big Apple, creating a mouthwatering and refreshing taste experience. This combination offers a harmonious marriage of fruity, tropical flavors with a hint of apple tartness. Papaya x Big Apple provides a well-rounded and enjoyable high. Papaya is known for its potential relaxation, stress relief, and uplifting effects, while the addition of Big Apple adds a refreshing and invigorating touch. Terpenes such as limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene contribute to the citrusy, fruity, and herbal aromas.

