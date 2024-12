• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Pink Georgia Pie flower infused with Oranges live resin presents a captivating blend of flavors, effects, and terpenes. The flavor profile is features the sweet and creamy notes of Pink Georgia Pie complemented by the vibrant and citrusy essence of Oranges. This combination results in a delicious fusion of fruity flavors with hints of dessert-like undertones. Pink Georgia Pie is known for its relaxing and uplifting effects, promoting a sense of calmness and happiness while maintaining mental clarity. The infusion of Oranges live resin could enhance mood elevation and potentially contribute to an energizing and invigorating effect.

read more