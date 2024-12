• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Skywalker infused with Georgia Pie creates an intriguing combination of flavors, effects, and terpenes. This fusion brings together the earthy and herbal notes of Skywalker with the sweet and dessert-like essence of Georgia Pie. The flavor profile is a harmonious blend of pungent skunky undertones, hints of pine, and a decadent pie crust sweetness. In terms of effects, Skywalker infused with Georgia Pie offers a balanced and captivating experience. The relaxing and calming effects of Skywalker are complemented by the potential euphoria and uplifted mood of Georgia Pie.

read more