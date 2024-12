• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Sunset Gelato has a sweet and creamy taste, often combined with fruity undertones. It provides a balanced high, inducing a sense of relaxation and euphoria while maintaining mental clarity. Sunset Gelato is known to promote a calm and uplifting experience. It contains a blend of myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene. Myrcene contributes to its herbal and earthy notes, while caryophyllene adds a hint of spiciness. Limonene brings a citrusy aroma and potential mood-enhancing properties. Sunset Gelato offers a pleasurable sensory experience and a well-rounded effect.

read more