• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Sunset Sherbet is a sweet and fruity taste with notes of berries and citrus, creating a mouthwatering experience. The effects are balanced, providing relaxation combined with an uplifting and euphoric sensation. Sunset Sherbet is often sought after for its potential to alleviate stress, anxiety, and mild pain while maintaining mental clarity. Sunset Sherbet offers a delicious flavor, a well-balanced effect, and a potentially enjoyable cannabis experience.

read more