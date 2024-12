• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Sunset Sherbet cannabis flower infused with Z live resin offers a fusion of Sunset Sherbet's sweet and creamy taste with the fruity and candy-like flavors of Z. This combination results in a mouthwatering blend of sweet berries, citrus, and tropical fruits, creating a truly enjoyable flavor experience. Sunset Sherbet is known for its relaxing and euphoric effects, promoting a sense of calmness and happiness. Z offers a blend of uplifting and soothing effects, inspiring creativity and relaxation.

