• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Tropical Blueberries infused with Pink Picasso creates a delightful fusion of flavors, effects, and terpenes. This combination brings together the juicy and sweet notes of Tropical Blueberries with the artistic and vibrant essence of Pink Picasso. The flavor profile is a harmonious blend of tropical fruitiness and hints of floral undertones, adding a touch of artistic flair. The uplifting and creative effects of Tropical Blueberries are complemented by the potential relaxation and mood-enhancing properties of Pink Picasso.

