• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Tropical Grapes cannabis strain infused with OZK creates a captivating blend of flavors, effects, and terpenes. This combination brings together the luscious and exotic notes of Tropical Grapes with the potent and dynamic essence of OZK. The flavor profile is a tantalizing fusion of tropical fruitiness, reminiscent of juicy grapes, with underlying hints of earthiness and fuel. In terms of effects, Tropical Grapes infused with OZK offers a well-rounded and powerful experience. The uplifting and euphoric effects of Tropical Grapes are enhanced by the potential relaxation and sedation of OZK, creating a harmonious balance. Terpenes such as myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene contribute to the strain's fruity, spicy, and citrusy aromas.

