• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



White Peach x Kush Mintz combines the sweet and juicy notes of White Peach with the refreshing and minty essence of Kush Mintz, resulting in a tantalizing and mouthwatering taste experience. This combination offers a harmonious fusion of succulent peach flavors with hints of cooling mint. White Peach is known for its potential relaxation, mood elevation, and creative inspiration, while the addition of Kush Mintz brings a soothing and calming element.

