• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Infused Rolling Paper

• XL Glass Tip

• Small Connoisseur Batch



Pink Z x Bananas’ flavor profile combines the fruity and floral notes of Pink Z with the sweet and creamy essence of bananas, resulting in a delicious and satisfying taste experience. The effects of this combination are likely to be well-rounded, providing a balanced and uplifting high. Pink Z is known for its potential to enhance mood, creativity, and sociability, while the infusion of Bananas adds a soothing and relaxing element. Terpenes such as limonene, myrcene, and pinene may contribute to the citrusy, herbal, and piney aromas. Pink Z x Bananas offers a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with a fusion of fruity flavors, balanced effects, and a diverse terpene profile.

