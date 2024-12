• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Live Rosin 1st Press 90U

• Infused Rolling Paper

• XL Glass Tip

• Small Sequentially Numbered Batches



Introducing Lift Ticket’s exclusive Live Rosin Hash Hole, a true cannabis masterpiece for connoisseurs seeking an unparalleled experience. This extraordinary hand rolled 1.75 gram joint is crafted with the finest Z Rainbow Flower, carefully hand-selected for its vibrant colors and potent effects. We take it to the next level by infusing it with .25 grams of Blackleaf’s Kush & OJ Live Rosin, elevating the flavor profile to new heights. Wrapped in a Z Rainbow Live Resin Infused Rolling Paper, enhancing the potency, flavor and providing an even, smooth burn.

read more