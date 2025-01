• Strain Specific

• Flavor + Potency Boost

• Includes 3 Glass Tips

• Easy Roll / Slow Burn



Blueberry Zlushi Live Resin Infused Hemp Wraps, the epitome of a luxurious smoking experience. Crafted with premium hemp fibers, these wraps offer a slow, even burn that complements your choice of smoking material. Infused with Blueberry Zlushi Live Resin, they deliver a delightful blend of blueberry sweetness and earthy undertones, enhancing the natural flavors of your herbs or cannabis strains. Beyond taste, these wraps bring a sense of relaxation and tranquility to your sessions, making them perfect for unwinding or finding a moment of calm. Enriched with myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene terpenes, they also offer a multi-dimensional aroma featuring hints of citrus, spice, and herbal freshness.





read more