"• FLAVORFUL INDOOR FLOWER

• DRY INFUSION

• EXTREMELY POTENT

• EASY TO ROLL

• CLEAN BURN



London Jealousy x Oranges' flavor profile combines the unique and complex notes of London Jealousy with the vibrant and citrusy essence of Oranges. This blend creates a captivating taste experience that combines elements of fruitiness, sweetness, and a hint of earthiness. London Jealousy is known for its relaxation and mood-enhancing effects, while the infusion of Oranges adds a refreshing and uplifting touch."

read more