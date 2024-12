• Boutique Indoor Flower

LA OG is renowned for its potent effects and distinctive flavor profile. With a strong lineage that includes the legendary OG Kush, LA OG delivers a powerful and long-lasting high that can leave users in a state of deep relaxation. Its flavor is often described as earthy and pungent, with hints of pine and citrus. LA OG is known to provide a calming and sedating effect, making it a popular choice for those seeking relief from stress, insomnia, or chronic pain. Its dense buds are typically coated in resin, showcasing the strain's potency and visual appeal. For cannabis enthusiasts looking for a classic strain with a robust and­ relaxing experience, LA OG remains a go-to choice.

